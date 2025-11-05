MPOWER Financing Secures $100.5 Million in Student Loan Securitisation

MPOWER Financing recently announced the successful completion of a $100.5 million student loan securitisation to a private buyer. This strategic financial move underscores the company's dedication to expanding support for international graduate students, particularly in STEM and business fields.

The transaction involves a pool of US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate loans, extended to students attending premier US and Canadian universities. This includes both new loans and international refinance loans. CFO Jatin Rajput highlighted that this securitisation follows a May 2025 deal of $313.2 million in international student loans, rated 'A' by agencies DBRS and KBRA.

MPOWER's ongoing capital market endeavors have resulted in over $600 million in securitised assets, which significantly contribute to the company's ability to sustain its growing portfolio. Co-founder and CEO Manu Smadja emphasized that 93% of student borrowers found their loans crucial for completing their education. The company operates globally, with headquarters in Washington and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)