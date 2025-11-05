MPOWER Financing Secures $100.5 Million in Student Loan Securitisation
MPOWER Financing has announced the completion of a $100.5 million student loan securitisation with a private buyer. This move is part of their strategy to scale international graduate student loans, primarily for STEM and business programs, across top US and Canadian universities.
- Country:
- India
MPOWER Financing recently announced the successful completion of a $100.5 million student loan securitisation to a private buyer. This strategic financial move underscores the company's dedication to expanding support for international graduate students, particularly in STEM and business fields.
The transaction involves a pool of US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate loans, extended to students attending premier US and Canadian universities. This includes both new loans and international refinance loans. CFO Jatin Rajput highlighted that this securitisation follows a May 2025 deal of $313.2 million in international student loans, rated 'A' by agencies DBRS and KBRA.
MPOWER's ongoing capital market endeavors have resulted in over $600 million in securitised assets, which significantly contribute to the company's ability to sustain its growing portfolio. Co-founder and CEO Manu Smadja emphasized that 93% of student borrowers found their loans crucial for completing their education. The company operates globally, with headquarters in Washington and Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Network Glitch Grounds Air India's Check-in Systems
This system of 'vote chori' is now being implemented in Bihar, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
Systematic method adopted by PM, EC to 'kill' Constitution and Indian democracy, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
UNDP’s BIOFIN Unlocks $2.7 Billion for Global Nature and Biodiversity Finance
Mumbai Monorail Mishap Stirs Concerns Amid System Upgrade