Revitalizing Assam's Dairy and Livestock Sectors: A Conclave of Innovation
A two-day conclave in Assam focused on enhancing the dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors concluded, highlighting advancements in dairy technology, livestock management, and sustainable poultry development. Key discussions included modernizing infrastructure, empowering rural entrepreneurs, financing models, bio-security, and improving market linkages for increased productivity.
A significant two-day conclave aimed at strengthening Assam's dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors concluded on Wednesday, attracting experts and policymakers to discuss innovative strategies.
Initiated by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the event featured sessions focused on dairy technology advancements, livestock management improvements, and sustainable poultry development.
Participants underscored the need for modern infrastructure, entrepreneur empowerment, and effective financing models. Highlighted topics included bio-security, piggery ventures, scientific breeding, and enhanced market linkages to boost sectoral productivity and sustainability.
