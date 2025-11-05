Left Menu

Amit Shah Leads Vande Mataram Celebration in Bihar

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar on November 7 to partake in a mass singing of the revered national song, Vande Mataram. This initiative marks the 150th anniversary of the song penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a cornerstone of India's independence movement.

The Bihar event is part of a larger, synchronised celebration nationwide, aimed at fostering unity and patriotism. While Shah will engage with BJP leaders, party workers, and citizens in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over a central event at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

In a nod to Vande Mataram's enduring legacy, all BJP leaders and party members across India will congregate at their respective locations to sing the historic anthem. This synchronised rendition underscores the song's powerful message of national pride and reflects the unified spirit of the Indian populace.

