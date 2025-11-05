Left Menu

Indian Army and Civilians Unite for Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebration

The Indian Army celebrated Guru Nanak Jayanti at Uri's foothills, reinforcing unity and harmony with local civilians. The event honored Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings through prayers, hymns, and communal feasts, fostering cultural ties and promoting interfaith harmony. The celebration also highlighted India's diverse spiritual heritage.

Indian Army extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti (Photo/X@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Army orchestrated a poignant celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti at the foothills of Uri, uniting soldiers and local civilians in a spirit of unity and communal harmony. The event was an homage to the teachings and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the venerated founder of Sikhism. His enduring message of peace, compassion, and service continues to inspire millions worldwide.

The festivities featured devotional prayers, soul-stirring kirtans, and community feasts, embodying the principles of equality and brotherhood espoused by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This collaborative celebration underscored the profound cultural bonds and mutual respect between the Indian Army and the local populace, aiming to fortify these ties while promoting interfaith harmony in the sensitive border area.

Events such as these serve not only to preserve India's rich spiritual traditions but also to reinforce the message that the nation's greatest strength lies in its unity in diversity. Additionally, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun further emphasized the day's significance, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with prayers and goodwill, a testament to the festival's widespread reverence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

