High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

In a charged statement amid the Bihar assembly polls, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi accused BJP members of engaging in violence, diverging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on gun-related issues. She fervently appealed to the electorate to exercise their voting rights diligently, underscoring the democratic process.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at an election rally in Arrah, took aim at what he termed the 'gundagardi' of the previous RJD regime, and lauded the NDA's unity in bringing developmental strides to Bihar. Modulating further tension, he insinuated potential discord within the Mahagathbandhan alliance post-elections.

The ongoing elections witnessed notable participation from key figures, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate. The first phase, covering 121 constituencies, necessitates active citizen involvement for robust turnout, as emphasized by the Election Commission, amidst tight security.