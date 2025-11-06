Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls

Rabri Devi criticizes BJP amidst Bihar elections, alleging violence by its members while urging voters to exercise their rights. PM Modi counters by accusing RJD of 'gundagardi'. As the first phase of elections begins, significant attention is on the Mahagathbandhan alliance's potential for disarray.

High-Stakes Battle in Bihar: RJD Accuses BJP Amidst Assembly Polls
Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a charged statement amid the Bihar assembly polls, former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi accused BJP members of engaging in violence, diverging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on gun-related issues. She fervently appealed to the electorate to exercise their voting rights diligently, underscoring the democratic process.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at an election rally in Arrah, took aim at what he termed the 'gundagardi' of the previous RJD regime, and lauded the NDA's unity in bringing developmental strides to Bihar. Modulating further tension, he insinuated potential discord within the Mahagathbandhan alliance post-elections.

The ongoing elections witnessed notable participation from key figures, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate. The first phase, covering 121 constituencies, necessitates active citizen involvement for robust turnout, as emphasized by the Election Commission, amidst tight security.

