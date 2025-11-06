Bihar Polls: BJP Dismisses RJD Allegations of Power Cuts

In a heated exchange during the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently disputed allegations made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) concerning power supply interruptions at polling booths. BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad criticized RJD for what he described as unfounded claims, designed to create undue alarm among voters.

The accusations, which surfaced when RJD attributed voting delays to intentional power cuts at booths favorable to their Mahagathbandhan alliance, were promptly dismissed as baseless by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar. The CEO assured voters that the Election Commission of India is maintaining a fair and transparent electoral process, ensuring smooth operations at all polling stations.

Despite the controversy, voter turnout was strong, with an impressive 42.31% recorded by early afternoon. Gopalganj, Lakhisarai, and Begusarai led in participation rates, while the capital, Patna, showed relatively lower engagement. As the first phase scheduled to conclude by 6 pm, the stage is set for the remaining constituencies to cast their votes in the coming weeks.