Bihar Polls: BJP Dismisses RJD Allegations of Power Cuts

The BJP refutes RJD's claims of deliberate power cuts during Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, with the Chief Electoral Officer calling the allegations baseless. Despite the dispute, polling records a 42.31% turnout by 1 pm, with security arrangements prompting an early poll end in some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:39 IST
BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange during the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vehemently disputed allegations made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) concerning power supply interruptions at polling booths. BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad criticized RJD for what he described as unfounded claims, designed to create undue alarm among voters.

The accusations, which surfaced when RJD attributed voting delays to intentional power cuts at booths favorable to their Mahagathbandhan alliance, were promptly dismissed as baseless by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar. The CEO assured voters that the Election Commission of India is maintaining a fair and transparent electoral process, ensuring smooth operations at all polling stations.

Despite the controversy, voter turnout was strong, with an impressive 42.31% recorded by early afternoon. Gopalganj, Lakhisarai, and Begusarai led in participation rates, while the capital, Patna, showed relatively lower engagement. As the first phase scheduled to conclude by 6 pm, the stage is set for the remaining constituencies to cast their votes in the coming weeks.

