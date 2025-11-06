App Exposes Power Theft: MP Poorv Kshetra's 100-Day Success
Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited celebrated the 100-day success of their app 'V-Mitra'. Over 30,000 complaints were filed, leading to Rs 15.5 lakh in rewards for reporting power theft. The app also aided in recovering Rs 23 lakh from offenders.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has achieved remarkable success by rewarding vigilant citizens for reporting power theft through its newly launched app 'V-Mitra'. In just 100 days, more than Rs 15.5 lakh in rewards have been distributed, reflecting the initiative's impactful start.
The company confirmed that 3,150 verified cases led to direct transfer rewards into bank accounts, eliminating the need for physical office visits. Fines against offenders accumulated to Rs 4.64 crore, with Rs 23 lakh successfully recovered, reinforcing the app's efficiency in tackling irregularities.
Moreover, accountability measures extended to company employees, where provisional penalties were applied. Additionally, the app facilitated 3,100 requests for new connections and load enhancement, underscoring a wider application in utility management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi claims poll irregularities in Haryana elections, says plan put in place to convert Cong victory into BJP's.
India Rewards Youth Athletes: Generous Cash Prizes Unveiled
Opposition's 'Satyacha Morcha' Sparks Unrest Against Electoral Irregularities
Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities
Protest March in Maharashtra: Opposition Rallies Against Alleged Voter List Irregularities