App Exposes Power Theft: MP Poorv Kshetra's 100-Day Success

Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has achieved remarkable success by rewarding vigilant citizens for reporting power theft through its newly launched app 'V-Mitra'. In just 100 days, more than Rs 15.5 lakh in rewards have been distributed, reflecting the initiative's impactful start.

The company confirmed that 3,150 verified cases led to direct transfer rewards into bank accounts, eliminating the need for physical office visits. Fines against offenders accumulated to Rs 4.64 crore, with Rs 23 lakh successfully recovered, reinforcing the app's efficiency in tackling irregularities.

Moreover, accountability measures extended to company employees, where provisional penalties were applied. Additionally, the app facilitated 3,100 requests for new connections and load enhancement, underscoring a wider application in utility management.

