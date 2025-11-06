Left Menu

App Exposes Power Theft: MP Poorv Kshetra's 100-Day Success

Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited celebrated the 100-day success of their app 'V-Mitra'. Over 30,000 complaints were filed, leading to Rs 15.5 lakh in rewards for reporting power theft. The app also aided in recovering Rs 23 lakh from offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited has achieved remarkable success by rewarding vigilant citizens for reporting power theft through its newly launched app 'V-Mitra'. In just 100 days, more than Rs 15.5 lakh in rewards have been distributed, reflecting the initiative's impactful start.

The company confirmed that 3,150 verified cases led to direct transfer rewards into bank accounts, eliminating the need for physical office visits. Fines against offenders accumulated to Rs 4.64 crore, with Rs 23 lakh successfully recovered, reinforcing the app's efficiency in tackling irregularities.

Moreover, accountability measures extended to company employees, where provisional penalties were applied. Additionally, the app facilitated 3,100 requests for new connections and load enhancement, underscoring a wider application in utility management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

