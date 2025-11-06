Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Lukoil's Volgograd Refinery

Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has paused operations due to damage from Ukrainian drone strikes. The attack affected key units, including the CDU-5 and a hydrocracker, reducing the plant's capacity by over a fifth. Lukoil has not commented on the incident.

Ukrainian Drones Strike Lukoil's Volgograd Refinery
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has ceased operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, sources revealed on Thursday.

The strike impacted vital units such as the CDU-5, responsible for 9,100 metric tons per day, and an 11,000-ton capacity hydrocracker.

Lukoil declined to provide a statement on the disruption.

