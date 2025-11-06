Ukrainian Drones Strike Lukoil's Volgograd Refinery
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has paused operations due to damage from Ukrainian drone strikes. The attack affected key units, including the CDU-5 and a hydrocracker, reducing the plant's capacity by over a fifth. Lukoil has not commented on the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery has ceased operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, sources revealed on Thursday.
The strike impacted vital units such as the CDU-5, responsible for 9,100 metric tons per day, and an 11,000-ton capacity hydrocracker.
Lukoil declined to provide a statement on the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukoil
- Volgograd refinery
- Ukrainian drones
- CDU-5
- hydrocracker
- oil
- energy
- Russia
- drones
- strike
Advertisement