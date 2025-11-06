Train Tragedy Near Mumbai: Track Walkers Hospitalized

In a tragic incident near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station, at least four individuals have been injured after being struck by a moving local train, officials reported on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Harbour-Central line, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for those near active railway tracks.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Dhanraj Neela of Central Railway stated, "Four people walking on the tracks were injured after being hit by a train. All have been admitted to the railway hospital, where medical attention is being provided. We urge all passengers and residents to refrain from crossing or walking on tracks to prevent such unfortunate incidents."

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to a hospital nearby, where they are receiving treatment. Further information about their condition and the circumstances leading to the accident is pending, as authorities continue to investigate the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)