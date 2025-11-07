Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Plummets to 'Very Poor' Levels Amid Rising Pollution

Delhi's air quality has worsened significantly, with an AQI of 312 marking 'very poor' conditions. Several districts report even higher figures as actions like deploying water sprinklers are underway to combat pollution. The onset of winter adds to the challenges, with haze and low temperatures exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:39 IST
Visuals from Kartavya Path (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 312 as of 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. This marks a significant decline from Thursday's 'poor' category AQI of 271.

Multiple monitoring stations across the city have reported distressing figures, with Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar both recording an AQI of 332, Bawana 366, Chandni Chowk 354, and Punjabi Bagh 343. A few other regions like Aya Nagar and IGI Airport remain in the 'poor' category.

Efforts to curb pollution include the deployment of truck-mounted water sprinklers. As winter draws in, parts of Delhi are engulfed in haze, with temperatures dipping as low as 11.4 degrees Celsius. The state grapples with persistent air quality issues since Diwali, keeping Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan in effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

