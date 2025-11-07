Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Noida Drain

An unidentified woman's body was discovered in a drain near Noida Sector 82. The police have initiated an investigation, with three teams working to identify the victim. A post-mortem is underway and further updates are expected.

Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dead body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a drain near Sector 82, Noida. The retrieval was confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Shukla, who revealed that the police have launched an investigation to unearth the circumstances around her death.

The incident was reported on November 6, 2025. Following the alert, local law enforcement officials responded promptly, recovering the body from the drainage site. Authorities are working meticulously to determine the woman's identity.

ADCP Sumit Shukla informed that three specialized teams are conducting the investigation to identify the deceased. Meanwhile, arrangements for a post-mortem examination are in progress. Legal procedures are set to follow based on the identification and findings. Further details will be provided as the inquiry develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

