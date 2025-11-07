Bihar Elections: Record Voter Turnout Signals Strong NDA Support

A record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections is being interpreted as a strong show of support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Speaking with news agency ANI in Hajipur, Rai expressed confidence that such 'bumper voting' reflects a stamp of approval from the public for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision of a developed India and Bihar.

The first phase of voting, which included 121 seats across 18 districts, featured notable leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Mangal Pandey. With the second phase approaching and votes being counted on November 14, Rai predicts a substantial win for the NDA.

