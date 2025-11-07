Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Record Voter Turnout Signals Strong NDA Support

A record 64.66% voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections first phase suggests robust support for the NDA. Union Minister Nityanand Rai claims this immense participation reflects public trust in PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, positioning NDA for a decisive win against Congress and RJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:41 IST
Bihar Elections: Record Voter Turnout Signals Strong NDA Support
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections is being interpreted as a strong show of support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Speaking with news agency ANI in Hajipur, Rai expressed confidence that such 'bumper voting' reflects a stamp of approval from the public for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision of a developed India and Bihar.

The first phase of voting, which included 121 seats across 18 districts, featured notable leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Mangal Pandey. With the second phase approaching and votes being counted on November 14, Rai predicts a substantial win for the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Progress

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee: Honors Bravehearts and Highlights Pro...

 India
2
Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

Maharashtra Minister Vows Action on Pune Crime Spike

 India
3
Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

Supreme Court Questions Air India Crash Probe, Demands Independent Inquiry

 India
4
Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

Doctor Arrested for Supporting Banned Outfit in J&K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025