Bihar Elections: Record Voter Turnout Signals Strong NDA Support
A record 64.66% voter turnout in Bihar's assembly elections first phase suggests robust support for the NDA. Union Minister Nityanand Rai claims this immense participation reflects public trust in PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, positioning NDA for a decisive win against Congress and RJD.
- Country:
- India
A record voter turnout of 64.66% in the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections is being interpreted as a strong show of support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai.
Speaking with news agency ANI in Hajipur, Rai expressed confidence that such 'bumper voting' reflects a stamp of approval from the public for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision of a developed India and Bihar.
The first phase of voting, which included 121 seats across 18 districts, featured notable leaders like RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and BJP's Mangal Pandey. With the second phase approaching and votes being counted on November 14, Rai predicts a substantial win for the NDA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Of 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh are fake, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Banka.
Have produced evidence of 'vote chori' in Haryana polls, EC can't deny my charges, claims Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Banka rally.
I am certain people of Bihar will not allow 'vote chori' in assembly polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Banka rally.
Driving Change: Inauguration of the 84th Indian Road Congress
Varanasi Prepares for PM Modi's Grand Visit: New Vande Bharat Trains Set to Launch