Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Voter Fraud in Haryana and Bihar Elections

In a bold accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission with orchestrating voter fraud in both Haryana and upcoming Bihar elections. Addressing constituents in Bhagalpur on Friday, Gandhi alleged the inclusion of fake voters in electoral lists.

Gandhi pointed to a staggering claim that one in eight voters in Haryana are fraudulent, with his team insisting they possess solid proof that around 25 lakh voters are either duplicates, nonexistent, or manipulated entries. He argued this skewed the electoral process significantly and assured citizens that Bihar's determined youth would thwart similar attempts.

Elaborating on these claims during a press conference, referred to as the 'H Files', Gandhi expressed concerns of state-level electoral subterfuge, notably in Haryana. Candidates reportedly raised alarms following unexpected results, prompting a deeper investigation, mirroring incidents previously seen in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra elections.