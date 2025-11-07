Left Menu

Teen Suspect in Jakarta Mosque Explosion Undergoes Surgery

A 17-year-old suspect involved in a mosque explosion in Jakarta is undergoing surgery, as reported by Indonesia's deputy house speaker, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. The incident took place within a school complex, and authorities are investigating the matter further. Victims are being treated at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A teenage suspect connected to an explosion at a mosque within a school complex in Indonesia's capital is currently in surgery, according to the deputy house speaker, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad.

The explosion, which has stirred concern over safety in educational environments, occurred in Jakarta, prompting a swift investigation by the authorities.

After visiting the hospital where victims are being treated, Ahmad addressed reporters on the progress of the suspect's treatment and ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

