Jai Ram Thakur Predicts NDA Victory, Criticizes Bihar Polls and Himachal Governance

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserts the NDA's strong showing in Bihar's first polling phase signals a bigger victory. He criticizes Chief Minister Sukhu's economic management and praises Modi for historical initiatives. Thakur also accuses Congress of undermining 'Vande Mataram'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:24 IST
Jai Ram Thakur Predicts NDA Victory, Criticizes Bihar Polls and Himachal Governance
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident assertion of the NDA's electoral prospects, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur declared that the alliance is set to secure a significant majority in Bihar following the first phase of polling.

During an ANI interview in Shimla after attending an event commemorating 150 years of national song 'Vande Mataram,' Thakur discussed the high voter turnout in Bihar's elections, attributing it to widespread support for the NDA. He dismissed claims of vote manipulation by Congress, instead insinuating that past transgressions were tied to the opposition.

Thakur critiqued Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu for a lack of economic acumen and his own government's alleged financial mismanagement. Recalling the BJP tenure, he highlighted successful project executions and central government contributions under PM Modi. Thakur also lamented the Congress's historical opposition to 'Vande Mataram' and the state's decision to bypass related celebrations.

