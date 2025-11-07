Left Menu

U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

The United States supports the European Union's initiative to use frozen Russian assets in order to assist Ukraine and halt the ongoing conflict with Russia. Amidst geopolitical tension, the proposal seeks to leverage billions of euros from frozen Russian funds, emphasizing economic sanctions as a strategic pressure tool against Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:32 IST
U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

The United States is firmly backing the European Union's proposal to utilize frozen Russian assets as a measure to aid Ukraine and pressure Russia into ending the ongoing conflict. A U.S. source conveyed this endorsement to Reuters, indicating strong alignment between Western powers on the strategy.

The European Commission's plan entails the potential use of up to 185 billion euros, part of the larger 210 billion euros in Russian assets frozen across Europe, without directly confiscating them. This strategic move aims to escalate economic pressure on Moscow. However, the proposal has encountered pushback from Belgium, home to the majority of these assets.

Complicating matters, Germany has hypothesized that recent drone activity over Belgian sites might be a veiled warning from Russia regarding its assets. Russia denies these claims but warns of severe repercussions if its assets are expropriated. The situation aligns with broader U.S. sanctions against Russian oil giants, emphasizing Washington's commitment to constraining Russia economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025