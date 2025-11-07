Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Distances from Son's Multi-Crore Land Deal Amid Inquiry

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from an alleged multi-crore land deal involving his son, Parth Pawar. Amidst ongoing controversy, he has announced the cancellation of the agreement and welcomed a government inquiry, emphasizing no payments or possession were made in the transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:57 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has taken a step back from a contentious land deal involving his son, Parth Pawar, stating he had no involvement or knowledge of the transaction. The proposed multi-crore agreement has been canceled, with Pawar expressing support for a government-ordered investigation.

The controversy emerged after reports surfaced about a land deal linked to Parth Pawar. Ajit Pawar clarified in an official statement that he and his office were not involved at any stage, and no payments or possession have occurred. While Parth believes the deal was above board, Ajit Pawar opted for cancellation to dispel public doubts and submitted the necessary documentation to void the transaction.

Legal proceedings are underway, with an FIR lodged against those accused of evading stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the land deal registration. The Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report on the alleged scam, as investigations continue to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

