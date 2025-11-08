Left Menu

Trump and Orbán Negotiate Potential Energy Sanctions Exemption

President Trump is considering an exemption for Hungary from US sanctions on Russian energy. Orbán discusses the critical nature of this exemption for Hungary and presents suggestions to Trump. A bipartisan US Senate resolution urges Hungary to reduce its Russian energy dependence. New US-Hungary nuclear cooperation is also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:11 IST
Trump and Orbán Negotiate Potential Energy Sanctions Exemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is evaluating an exemption for Hungary from US sanctions concerning Russian energy, amid discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House. Trump highlighted Hungary's challenges in accessing alternative energy sources, suggesting a potential revisiting of the current sanctions framework.

Orbán emphasized the criticality of sanction exemptions for Hungary, citing its landlocked geography as a barrier to diversifying energy imports. Accompanied by a substantial delegation, Orbán stressed the need for realistic solutions rather than preferential treatment. Meanwhile, US legislators expressed concerns about Hungary's reliance on Russian energy.

A bipartisan Senate resolution urged Hungary to comply with the EU's mandate to phase out Russian energy by 2027. Additionally, Orbán and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced a nuclear energy partnership agreement with the US, marking Hungary's maiden purchase of American nuclear fuel and showcasing growing US-Hungary nuclear technology cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
2
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
3
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States
4
Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier to US Entry

Visa Health Scrutiny Tightens Under Trump: Medical Conditions Now a Barrier ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025