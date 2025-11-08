Trump and Orbán Negotiate Potential Energy Sanctions Exemption

President Donald Trump is evaluating an exemption for Hungary from US sanctions concerning Russian energy, amid discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House. Trump highlighted Hungary's challenges in accessing alternative energy sources, suggesting a potential revisiting of the current sanctions framework.

Orbán emphasized the criticality of sanction exemptions for Hungary, citing its landlocked geography as a barrier to diversifying energy imports. Accompanied by a substantial delegation, Orbán stressed the need for realistic solutions rather than preferential treatment. Meanwhile, US legislators expressed concerns about Hungary's reliance on Russian energy.

A bipartisan Senate resolution urged Hungary to comply with the EU's mandate to phase out Russian energy by 2027. Additionally, Orbán and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced a nuclear energy partnership agreement with the US, marking Hungary's maiden purchase of American nuclear fuel and showcasing growing US-Hungary nuclear technology cooperation.