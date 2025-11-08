NATO Chief Asserts Nuclear Deterrence Amid Russian Rhetoric
NATO chief Mark Rutte expresses strong confidence in the alliance's nuclear deterrence capability following its annual nuclear exercise. Amidst Russian nuclear threats, Rutte assured that NATO's deterrence is credible and reassured populations not to panic. He emphasized Putin should understand that nuclear war is a calamitous impossibility.
Updated: 08-11-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:30 IST
- Country:
- Germany
NATO chief Mark Rutte expressed firm confidence in NATO's nuclear deterrence capability after the success of the alliance's nuclear exercise earlier this month.
Amid growing Russian threats, Rutte emphasized, "There is no need to panic," and assured the public of NATO's robust nuclear strategy.
Rutte stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin should realize the catastrophic implications of nuclear conflict, warning against aggressive nuclear postures following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
