Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Claims Eight Lives

Eight lives were tragically claimed following a blast near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening. A forensic team, alongside the National Investigation Agency, is investigating the scene. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha reported that the explosion occurred when a slow-moving vehicle halted at a red light. Nearby vehicles sustained damage, and authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries. The Home Minister is receiving continuous updates on the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the unfolding events by Home Minister Amit Shah, according to government sources. An update from the Prime Minister's office is expected as investigations continue to piece together the cause of the explosion.

The blast resulted in eight deaths before victims could reach medical facilities, while seven others sustained injuries, with three in critical condition, as reported by officials at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Delhi Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this devastating event. Officials remain cautious, refraining from early speculations until clear evidence is gathered.

A senior CRPF official present at the scene emphasized the nascent stage of findings as inquiries proceed. Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik stated that their units swiftly responded to control the fire, specifically noting efforts near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. Witnesses describe scenes of chaos with disturbing sights of loss and damage.

One local resident recounted the horror of discovering body parts strewn across the road post-blast, causing confusion and fear among bystanders. A nearby shopkeeper also narrated the terror of the explosion's impact, describing it as unprecedented in his lifetime. Numerous vehicles in the vicinity were destroyed, deepening the community's shock.

At the medical front, the condition of some injured remains critical at LNJP Hospital, while others are stabilized. Ongoing investigations are crucial to understanding the full scope and motivations behind this harrowing incident, authorities said.

