Left Menu

Farmers Clash in Odisha: A Fight for Paddy Procurement

In Odisha's Bargarh district, hundreds of farmers clashed with police, demanding inclusion in the paddy procurement process. The district's MLAs and officials blame postponement of key meetings and regulatory hurdles for the unrest. Local leaders urge government intervention to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:36 IST
Farmers Clash in Odisha: A Fight for Paddy Procurement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Odisha's Bargarh district as hundreds of farmers clashed with police while attempting to demand their inclusion in the upcoming paddy procurement process.

The conflict arose after a scheduled district-level paddy procurement committee (DLPC) meeting was postponed, intensifying farmers' frustrations.

Local MLA Ashwini Kumar Sarangi criticized the exclusion of over 4,500 farmers from registering, calling it a 'genuine demand'. District Collector Aditya Goyal cited a neighboring district's model code of conduct enforcement as the reason for the postponement, promising to address farmers' concerns with the state government soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

 India
2
Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off

Supreme Struggle: SNAP Benefits and Government Shutdown Face-off

 United States
3
Kerala CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Stresses National Solidarity

Kerala CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Stresses National Solidarity

 India
4
Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience

Tragedy in the Capital: Heartfelt Condolences and a Call for Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025