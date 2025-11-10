Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock
A devastating car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries. Home Minister Amit Shah assured a comprehensive investigation is underway, involving multiple agencies. The tragic incident has prompted heightened security measures across the capital, as authorities probe the cause of the explosion.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident that unfolded on Monday evening, a blast in a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in Delhi left eight people dead and several others injured. The explosion, which wrecked havoc at the bustling Subhash Marg traffic signal, also damaged numerous vehicles in its vicinity.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking to ANI, confirmed the arrival of Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch teams within minutes of the explosion. In response, a robust investigation is being led by NSG, NIA, and local police to determine the cause of the blast, which has shaken Delhi to its core.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed the fatal consequences of the explosion, noting its occurrence at a red light near Red Fort Metro Station. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation, the government remains on high alert, promising to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.
Operation Clean Sweep: Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking and Illegal Foreign Nationals