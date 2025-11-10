Left Menu

Botswana Battles Angola for Control of De Beers: A Diamond Standoff

Botswana aims to acquire a majority stake in De Beers amid Angola's competing bid. Owning 15% of De Beers, Botswana views the diamond firm as crucial to its economy, despite falling diamond prices. Talks with Angola raise concerns of a potential conflict over control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:07 IST
Botswana Battles Angola for Control of De Beers: A Diamond Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to secure a majority stake in De Beers, Botswana is facing a rival offer from Angola, President Duma Boko announced. This move comes as both countries recognize the strategic value of the diamond giant.

Botswana, which currently owns 15% of De Beers and is responsible for 70% of its rough diamond output, views the company as integral to its economic well-being, despite the global downturn in diamond prices. Addressing lawmakers, Boko emphasized the importance of the diamond industry, alongside efforts to diversify their mining sector.

Negotiations took place in Gaborone between the mining ministers of Botswana and Angola to discuss potential ownership stakes. While Botswana remained tight-lipped on the issue of competing bids following discussions, Angola acknowledged talks concerning De Beers shares, with Anglo American seeking to divest its 85% share to focus on clean-energy metal copper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership

 India
2
Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

Bus Crash on Winding Mountain Road Sends 20 Teens to Hospital

 Global
3
Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

Vigilance Urged After Delhi Explosions

 India
4
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025