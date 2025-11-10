Devastating Blast in Delhi: Tremors Felt Near Red Fort

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Lok Nayak Hospital to meet the victims of a tragic explosion that took place near Delhi's Red Fort. Shah also convened a high-level meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, alongside other security experts.

Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the media, confirmed that the explosion, which occurred in a Hyundai i20 at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, led to significant casualties, with several pedestrians injured. Delhi Crime Branch and Special Branch teams arrived at the scene within minutes to initiate the investigation.

The National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are conducting a comprehensive probe. Authorities are examining all CCTV footage in the vicinity. Preliminary reports suggest multiple fatalities and vehicular damage from the blast.

Police Commissioner Satish Golcha reported a slow-moving vehicle explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station, causing casualties and vehicle damage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed and is closely monitoring updates with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital confirmed that eight individuals succumbed to their injuries before hospital arrival, while seven more are injured. Emergency teams brought the situation under control quickly, but eyewitnesses are stunned by the blast's severity.

A local shopkeeper recounted the terrifying experience, indicating the explosion's magnitude caught residents off guard. Multiple vehicles sustained damage, underscoring the blast's destructive impact as investigations continue to determine the exact cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)