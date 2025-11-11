Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap into the Green Hydrogen Future

The New & Renewable Energy Ministry of India announces a fresh call for proposals for green hydrogen projects, focusing on using biomass. With an allocation of Rs 100 crore, these pilot projects aim to propel India towards becoming a global green hydrogen hub, backed by the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

  • India

In a significant move, India's New & Renewable Energy Minister, Pralhad Joshi, announced a fresh call for proposals focusing on green hydrogen production through innovative technologies, including biomass utilization. An investment of Rs 100 crore will back these pilot projects that aim to showcase cutting-edge technology.

During the 3rd International Conference on Green Hydrogen, Minister Joshi highlighted the role of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in releasing this call. India endeavors to become a global green hydrogen hub by 2030, underscored by the National Green Hydrogen Mission's ambitious objectives.

With an investment exceeding Rs 19,744 crore, the mission targets 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, substantial reductions in carbon emissions, and significant job creation. This aligns with India's strategy under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, which incentivizes domestic electrolyser manufacturing.

