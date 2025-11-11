Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

Amid the ongoing second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal highlighted a remarkable voter turnout, predicting a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by surpassing the 200-seat threshold. Addressing reporters in Madhubani, Jaiswal noted, "There is unprecedented enthusiasm. The visible crowd suggests a turnout exceeding 70%."

The Election Commission of India reported a 47.62% turnout by 1 PM, with Kishanganj leading at 51.86%, followed by Gaya, Jamui, and Banka. Despite overall enthusiasm, Madhubani recorded a lukewarm 43.39%. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram indicated a shift in voter sentiment towards the INDIA bloc, expressing confidence in a governmental change after two decades.

Across 122 constituencies, polling commenced at 7 AM for the 2025 assembly slots. Notable were lower turnouts in Supaul, Sasaram, Mohania, and other areas. The first election phase saw an unprecedented 65.08% turnout, setting a historical record for Bihar. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)