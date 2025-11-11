Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest
As the second phase of Bihar's Assembly elections progresses, BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal notes unprecedented voter enthusiasm favoring NDA, while Congress's Rajesh Ram predicts CHANGE with INDIA bloc gaining traction. The state witnessed varied voter turnout across districts, with key constituencies showing fluctuating participation.
Amid the ongoing second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal highlighted a remarkable voter turnout, predicting a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by surpassing the 200-seat threshold. Addressing reporters in Madhubani, Jaiswal noted, "There is unprecedented enthusiasm. The visible crowd suggests a turnout exceeding 70%."
The Election Commission of India reported a 47.62% turnout by 1 PM, with Kishanganj leading at 51.86%, followed by Gaya, Jamui, and Banka. Despite overall enthusiasm, Madhubani recorded a lukewarm 43.39%. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram indicated a shift in voter sentiment towards the INDIA bloc, expressing confidence in a governmental change after two decades.
Across 122 constituencies, polling commenced at 7 AM for the 2025 assembly slots. Notable were lower turnouts in Supaul, Sasaram, Mohania, and other areas. The first election phase saw an unprecedented 65.08% turnout, setting a historical record for Bihar. Vote counting is scheduled for November 14.
