Kharge Holds Back Comments on Delhi Blast Amid Nationwide Investigation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hesitated to comment on the Delhi explosion that left eight dead, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation. The blast occurred near the Red Fort, prompting a high-level security meeting led by Amit Shah. Initial findings trace the suspect vehicle's movements through CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:12 IST
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge refrained from making any remarks on Tuesday regarding the recent blast in Delhi, which resulted in at least eight casualties. 'I have already reacted,' Kharge noted, urging patience by adding, 'Let's wait and see.'

Previously, Kharge called for a 'prompt and thorough investigation' into the explosion. He expressed his distress over the incident in a social media post, where he extended condolences to the affected families and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

Delhi witnessed a devastating blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening. In light of the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a high-level security review. The Delhi Police traced the suspicious Hyundai i20's movements from Faridabad to the Red Fort, with CCTV revealing its route ahead of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

