SK Finance: Driving Growth Through Rural Expansion
SK Finance Ltd reports a 21% increase in net profit, reaching ₹179 crore in H1 FY25, driven by expansion in North Central and Western India. AUM grew by 21%, with a focus on rural credit demand, supported by infrastructure and farm mechanization. The company's financial health remains robust.
- Country:
- India
SK Finance Ltd, a major player in the non-banking financial sector, announced a significant 21% increase in net profit for H1 FY25, totaling ₹179 crore. This surge is attributed to the company's strategic expansion across North Central and Western India, where it is capitalizing on rural credit demand driven by infrastructure development and farm mechanization.
During the quarter ending September 2025, SK Finance's total operational income reached ₹700.3 crore. The company's net worth has risen to ₹3,694.9 crore, with earnings per share standing at ₹6.82. The lender's debt-equity ratio of 3.32 indicates a healthy leverage position, reassuring stakeholders of its financial stability.
Managing Director and CEO Rajendra Kumar Setia emphasized the focus on responsible lending and customer engagement, citing promising prospects for the second half of FY26. SK Finance's strong credit profile is supported by robust ratings from leading agencies, reflecting confidence in its sustainable growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
