Left Menu

Heightened Vigil in Goa Following Delhi Car Blast

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has instructed police to enhance surveillance across the state following a deadly car blast in Delhi that resulted in eight deaths. Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting, amid ongoing investigations by several agencies to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:41 IST
Heightened Vigil in Goa Following Delhi Car Blast
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a fatal car explosion in Delhi that claimed eight lives, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered heightened police vigilance throughout the state. Sawant emphasized the importance of preventive measures to avert similar tragedies, as concerns grow over national security.

The Chief Minister's directive follows a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, prompting a thorough investigation by local authorities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting to evaluate the situation, underscoring the government's commitment to public safety.

The security review, attended by top officials from various agencies, highlights the critical nature of the incident amid heightened tensions in the capital. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, families mourn the loss of loved ones, calling for government support. Investigative teams continue to gather evidence as the probe intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

Massive Graft Case: Istanbul Mayor Faces 2,000-Year Prison Threat

 Turkey
2
Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Losses Narrow in Q2

 India
3
Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

 India
4
Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

Epping Forest Council's Legal Battle over Asylum Accommodation

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025