'Mad Max' in Pokrovsk: The Clash for Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have pushed further into the eastern Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk. A video showing the operation has gone viral, likened to the film 'Mad Max'. Both Moscow and Kyiv provide differing accounts of the battle's progress, with Russia claiming control of several regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:56 IST
Russian forces stated they advanced deeper into Pokrovsk and Kupiansk on Tuesday, with video evidence showing them arriving on motorbikes and even atop damaged vehicles. This movement positions Russia closer to capturing Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two key Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk.

The military standoff at Pokrovsk involves contrasting narratives from Moscow and Kyiv. While Russia asserts encirclement, Ukraine denies total control over the city, maintaining supply routes to Myrnohrad. Open-source maps suggest Russia's successful maneuvers surrounding Pokrovsk, though Ukraine counters from Dobropillia.

Strategically important regions like Kupiansk in Kharkiv and Novouspenivske in Zaporizhzhia are claimed by Russia. Despite restrictions hindering independent verification, the increasing control claimed by Russia contributes to its hold over approximately 19% of Ukraine's territory.

