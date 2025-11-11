'Mad Max' in Pokrovsk: The Clash for Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces stated they advanced deeper into Pokrovsk and Kupiansk on Tuesday, with video evidence showing them arriving on motorbikes and even atop damaged vehicles. This movement positions Russia closer to capturing Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two key Ukrainian-controlled cities in Donetsk.

The military standoff at Pokrovsk involves contrasting narratives from Moscow and Kyiv. While Russia asserts encirclement, Ukraine denies total control over the city, maintaining supply routes to Myrnohrad. Open-source maps suggest Russia's successful maneuvers surrounding Pokrovsk, though Ukraine counters from Dobropillia.

Strategically important regions like Kupiansk in Kharkiv and Novouspenivske in Zaporizhzhia are claimed by Russia. Despite restrictions hindering independent verification, the increasing control claimed by Russia contributes to its hold over approximately 19% of Ukraine's territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)