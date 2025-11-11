Ethiopia Secures COP32 Hosting, Surpasses Nigeria's Bid

Ethiopia announced it has secured hosting rights for the United Nations' COP32 climate summit in 2027, beating out a rival bid from Nigeria. This decision allows Ethiopia to influence the summit's agenda and emphasize its own climate issues.

During a plenary session at COP30 in Brazil, it was revealed that Ethiopia had been endorsed by other African countries and will host the 2027 conference in Addis Ababa. The excitement was palpable, as Ethiopia's ambassador to Brazil expressed gratitude for the support and confidence extended to his country.

This hosting decision follows the summit's regional rotation policy and still requires formal adoption. Meanwhile, the choice of host for next year's COP31 remains uncertain, with Australia and Turkey both vying for the role.