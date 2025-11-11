Left Menu

Ethiopia Secures COP32 Hosting, Surpasses Nigeria's Bid

Ethiopia has successfully won the bid to host the United Nations' COP32 climate summit in 2027, overtaking Nigeria's proposal. The announcement was made during COP30 in Brazil, where Ethiopia received backing from fellow African nations. The host country adopts a presidency role, influencing summit agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:48 IST
Ethiopia Secures COP32 Hosting, Surpasses Nigeria's Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ethiopia announced it has secured hosting rights for the United Nations' COP32 climate summit in 2027, beating out a rival bid from Nigeria. This decision allows Ethiopia to influence the summit's agenda and emphasize its own climate issues.

During a plenary session at COP30 in Brazil, it was revealed that Ethiopia had been endorsed by other African countries and will host the 2027 conference in Addis Ababa. The excitement was palpable, as Ethiopia's ambassador to Brazil expressed gratitude for the support and confidence extended to his country.

This hosting decision follows the summit's regional rotation policy and still requires formal adoption. Meanwhile, the choice of host for next year's COP31 remains uncertain, with Australia and Turkey both vying for the role.

TRENDING

1
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

 India
2
High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

 India
3
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

 Global
4
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025