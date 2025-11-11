Winter Session of Parliament Set to Tackle Key National Issues

The winter session of Parliament has been officially scheduled from December 1 to 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The President has approved the proposal to convene during these dates, marking a significant period of legislative activity.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal revealed plans for a meeting with departmental Secretaries to scrutinize pending bills. An all-party meeting will follow to craft strategies based on opposition feedback. Meghwal dismissed concerns regarding the SIR issue, claiming that past allegations were false and effectively debunked.

Concerning Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims, Meghwal criticized them as baseless, highlighting that similar processes occurred during Congress's tenure. Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of addressing issues such as SIR, Trump's statements, and China relations, alongside pressing economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)