Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

Following the launch of a corruption investigation, Ukrainian authorities have dismissed the supervisory board of Energoatom. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that a fresh audit will be conducted to investigate alleged corrupt activities within the nuclear energy agency.

The Ukrainian government has taken decisive action in response to allegations of corruption within its nuclear energy sector. On Tuesday, it was announced that the supervisory board of Energoatom, the country's nuclear energy agency, has been dismissed.

This development follows a corruption investigation, with authorities aiming to cleanse the agency of alleged corrupt practices. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko revealed the news via Telegram, emphasizing the importance of integrity within state-owned enterprises.

In line with this move, a comprehensive new audit of Energoatom will be undertaken to ensure transparency and accountability in its operations. The audit is expected to provide crucial insights into the agency's workings, following the corruption probe.

