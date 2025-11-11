Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures at Badrinath Dham Post-Delhi Blast

In response to the Delhi blast, security at Badrinath and Kedarnath temples has been boosted, with intensive checks and vigilant monitoring. Authorities are committed to ensuring safety through round-the-clock surveillance and increased coordination between temple officials and law enforcement. Devotees are urged to report any suspicious activities.

11-11-2025
Security check up being done at Badrinath Dhami (Photo/BKTC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Delhi blast, security at the sacred sites of Badrinath and Kedarnath has been significantly heightened. Intensive checks and surveillance have been implemented in and around the temple areas to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) coordinated with Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar to discuss and execute these enhanced security arrangements. This collaborative effort underscores the priority of safeguarding worshippers while maintaining the sanctity of the temples.

Under constant supervision, security checks were thorough and covered belongings, vehicles, and residential zones. The integration of CCTV monitoring and deployment of joint security teams has established a robust system designed to manage any potential emergencies effectively. The devotees have expressed a sense of safety and assurance, enabling the continuation of regular worship without interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

