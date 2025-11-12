Lilly Adjusts Plan Amid Novo Obesity Agreement
Pharmaceutical giant Lilly is dropping its CVS drug plan for employees after Novo Nordisk's deal related to obesity treatment. The decision signals a strategic shift in the market dynamics influencing healthcare benefits for worker prescription plans.
Lilly, a leading pharmaceutical company, has decided to discontinue its CVS drug plan for employees following Novo Nordisk's recent obesity treatment agreement, according to Bloomberg News.
This move underscores the changing dynamics in the healthcare market, particularly regarding employee prescription plans and benefits.
The decision arrives as competition heats up in the pharmaceutical sector, impacting decisions on corporate healthcare offerings.
