Rising Demand for Electricity Sparks Global Energy Shift

Electricity demand is projected to grow faster than total energy consumption, necessitating a shift towards diverse energy sources. The International Energy Agency highlights solar power as a leading renewable, with natural gas and nuclear projects expanding. Global energy strategies are pivotal amid climate change and evolving regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:12 IST
An urgent surge in electricity demand is set to outpace overall energy growth in the coming decades, emphasizing the necessity for diverse energy sources, according to the International Energy Agency's analysis released Wednesday.

The report predicts that renewable energy, spearheaded by solar power, will see the most rapid expansion in the near future. It also suggests that global coal and oil demand will likely peak by the decade's end, with nuclear power capacity projected to increase by a third by 2035. Simultaneously, natural gas projects approved in recent years are poised to bolster worldwide supply despite lingering usage uncertainties.

The release of the annual World Energy Outlook aligns with current UN climate discussions in Brazil, where leaders are exploring avenues to mitigate global warming. Furthermore, the report emphasizes the need for investment in energy systems resilience to meet the rising demand driven by data centers and increased electrification. In the geopolitical economic landscape, emerging regions like Southeast Asia and Latin America are becoming crucial to shaping future energy market trends, as noted by the IEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

