NGT Calls for Action: UP Government to Submit Plan on Heavy Metal Contamination
The National Green Tribunal has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Government to swiftly provide a comprehensive timeline and plan addressing heavy metal contamination in three districts. Additional data on affected individuals, healthcare facilities, and compliance with previous environmental recommendations are also required, as wider contamination zones have been reported.
In a decisive move, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated the Uttar Pradesh Government to furnish, within a fortnight, a detailed timeline to map areas plagued by heavy metal contamination across Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur districts.
The order follows revelations that contamination extends beyond initial hotspots, such as Rakhi Mandi and Afeem Kothi, to various localities including Gangaganj Panki and Ratanpur Colony. The tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, demands comprehensive data on affected populations and healthcare availability, alongside monitoring the enforcement of environmental measures.
Disturbingly, recent tests revealed excessive Chromium and Mercury levels in numerous samples, necessitating a robust, collaborative response involving IIT Kanpur and corporate CSR initiatives. The tribunal expects the UP Government's compliance plan to cover expansive mapping and analysis of environmental and health impacts, setting a review date for November 25.
