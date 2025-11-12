Parliament Forms Joint Committee to Review Landmark Bills

India's Parliament has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to scrutinize three significant bills. The committee will evaluate the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi as the Chairperson of this 31-member committee, which includes representatives from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Notably absent are members from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the winter session of Parliament will take place from December 1 to 19, with President Murmu approving the government's schedule. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla has encouraged all political parties to avoid disruptions and ensure productive debates on public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)