Uttar Pradesh Women Empowered: New Order Allows Night Shifts
In an effort to increase women's workforce participation, Uttar Pradesh's government permits women to work night shifts in hazardous industries, with safety measures in place. This move follows recent similar changes in Delhi, promoting gender equality and empowering women.
In a landmark development aimed at enhancing women's involvement in the workforce, the Yogi Adityanath administration in Uttar Pradesh has passed a new order allowing women to work night shifts from 7 pm to 6 am, contingent on their consent. This initiative extends to 29 hazardous industry categories where women were previously restricted.
The official Gazette mandates employers to ensure women's safety, fair wages, and adequate workplace amenities during these hours. The order specifies double compensation, continuous CCTV monitoring, transport services, and security measures to guarantee a safe work environment. Women can work up to six days weekly, with an increased overtime cap from 75 to 144 hours per quarter at double pay rates.
In a related move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta applauded her administration's recent policy allowing women to work night shifts in various commercial establishments, touting it as a necessary leap toward workplace gender equality. Gupta's announcement, originally proposed this July, now materializes through formal legislation, revoking restrictions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954.
(With inputs from agencies.)
