Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Collision with Police Vehicle Claims Three Lives

In a tragic incident on the Madurai National Highway, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced compensation for the victims of a fatal collision involving a police vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of three individuals, while leaving another seriously injured.

The victims, identified as Prasad, his wife Sathya, and their son Aswanth, were returning from a funeral when the police vehicle collided with their two-wheeler. Prasad died at the scene, while Sathya and Aswanth succumbed to their injuries at Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and announced ₹3 lakh for the deceased families and ₹1 lakh for the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The government has assured special medical care for Soneswari, another victim undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)