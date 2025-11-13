Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Collision with Police Vehicle Claims Three Lives

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh for each of the three people killed in a collision with a police vehicle on the Madurai National Highway, and ₹1 lakh for the injured person. The victims were returning from a funeral when the accident happened.

13-11-2025
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Collision with Police Vehicle Claims Three Lives
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Madurai National Highway, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced compensation for the victims of a fatal collision involving a police vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of three individuals, while leaving another seriously injured.

The victims, identified as Prasad, his wife Sathya, and their son Aswanth, were returning from a funeral when the police vehicle collided with their two-wheeler. Prasad died at the scene, while Sathya and Aswanth succumbed to their injuries at Thiruppuvanam Government Hospital.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and announced ₹3 lakh for the deceased families and ₹1 lakh for the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. The government has assured special medical care for Soneswari, another victim undergoing treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

