Left Menu

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Nears Full Subscription with Robust Investor Interest

The initial public offer of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of Tenneco Group, has been 86% subscribed on the second day. It aims to raise Rs 3,600 crore, entirely through an offer-for-sale. The proceeds will not benefit the company directly but will go to the selling shareholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:36 IST
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Nears Full Subscription with Robust Investor Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd saw a strong performance on its second day, attaining 86% subscription. As of 11:20 AM, bids were placed for 5,70,74,165 shares against the 6,66,66,666 shares available, according to the NSE.

Non-institutional investors have shown great interest, with their portion oversubscribed by 2.45 times. Retail individual investors, however, have only subscribed to 66% of their allocated shares, while qualified institutional buyers have shown minimal interest with just 1% subscription.

This Rs 3,600-crore IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale by Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, aims to achieve the benefits of listing without new equity issuance. Although the IPO raised Rs 1,080 crore from anchor investors earlier, the full subscription is targeted by conclusion on November 14, with shares set to list on November 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India
2
Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

 India
4
India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025