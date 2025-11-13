Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025: A Global Literary Extravaganza

In an effort to elevate Heritage City Ahmedabad to a global literary hub, the 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025' will be held from November 13th to 23rd at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre, Paldi. This significant event is a collaboration between the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and National Book Trust India under the 'Vanche Gujarat 2.0' initiative.

Aimed at creating a dynamic learning environment, the festival invites students and educators from across the region to participate in an expansive 'classroom without walls', spread over an area of more than one lakh square feet. Various zones and programs are tailored to engage attendees, from storytelling and puppet theatre to writing and design workshops.

Cultural enthusiasts can indulge in numerous events, with highlights such as Kirtidan Gadhvi's folk orchestra and interactions with personalities like Acharya Prashant and Gurcharan Das. Additionally, the festival will feature a Children's Film Festival screening international award-winning films. It aims to inspire and educate, continuing a legacy started under the 'Vanche Gujarat' campaign to foster a reading culture in the state.

