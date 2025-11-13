IIT Mandi Celebrates 13th Convocation with a Focus on Innovation and Excellence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi marked a significant chapter in its educational journey, hosting its 13th Convocation at the North Campus in Kamand Valley. This year's ceremony celebrated the achievements of 604 graduating students, including 71 PhD scholars, 245 postgraduates, and 288 B.Tech graduates. Notably, over 25% of the graduates were women, underscoring the institute's commitment to promoting gender diversity in STEM fields.

Acclaimed as a hub of innovation and cross-disciplinary learning, IIT Mandi attracted distinguished guests including Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who delivered an inspiring convocation address. Prof. Mande emphasized the critical role of technological innovation in achieving sustainable development goals, urging graduates to lead with empathy and integrity. The event also featured prominent figures such as Jagannath Nayak from DRDO's CHESS and IIT Hyderabad's Director, Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, as Guests of Honour. The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi.

Prof. Behera commended the graduates for their perseverance and innovation, highlighting IIT Mandi's unique position in the academic landscape as a second-generation IIT excelling in research with practical impact. He pointed out the institute's strategic emphasis on reverse engineering and its regional contributions, particularly in disaster management, reflecting in its improved standing in the NIRF Rankings 2025. Fortifying this sentiment, Prof. Mande and other dignitaries encouraged graduates to harness science and technology for societal benefit, aspiring to become job creators instead of only job seekers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)