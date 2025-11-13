Delhi Tightens Security with New Travel Advisory Following Red Fort Blast

Tightened security in Delhi comes as the city grapples with the aftermath of a car explosion near the Red Fort. The blast, which took 12 lives and injured several others, has prompted the Delhi Police to urge travelers to arrive early at railway stations, metro stops, and the airport for security checks.

A travel advisory issued by Joint CP, Delhi Milind Dumbre, stipulates that travelers should allow extra time for security. Train passengers are advised to be present at least an hour before departure, while metro commuters should arrive 20 minutes early. International flight passengers are encouraged to check in three hours before flights.

Authorities appeal for public cooperation to ensure safety and smooth travel amid heightened vigilance. The investigation is zeroing in on Dr Umar Un Nabi, captured on CCTV entering Delhi, and diaries linked to blast plans were recovered. The case continues to reveal connections, including names and dates linked to planning activities.

