NDA Secures Commanding Lead in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Called 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai'

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is poised for a decisive electoral victory in Bihar, surging past the majority mark of 122 seats.

As early counts show a commanding lead, BJP MP Deepak Prakash lauded Kumar, famously stating, 'Tiger abhi zinda hai,' capturing the optimism within the party.

At noon, reports from the Election Commission indicated that NDA was leading on a total of 189 seats, with gains reported across BJP, JDU, and other allied parties. Prakash attributed this landslide to the public's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.

'This victory belongs to the people of Bihar,' Prakash declared to ANI, underscoring the anticipated momentum for development under the renewed NDA government.

He emphasized the dedication of BJP-NDA members and foreshadowed accelerated progress, asserting, 'Tiger abhi zinda hai,' in reference to Kumar's enduring influence.

In contrast, RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh's controversial remarks drew ire, with Prakash demanding strict action against what he termed as 'unfortunate statements.' Singh had warned against electoral manipulation, likening potential unrest to tumultuous events in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

According to the latest trends, RJD trails with leads in 34 seats, supported marginally by Congress and other leftist parties. Still, the NDA's dominant position highlights Prime Minister Modi's sway and Nitish Kumar's pivotal role in securing this sweeping mandate.

