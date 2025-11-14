Power Surge in Bihar: SJVN Energizes First Unit of Buxar Thermal Project

State-owned SJVN announced the commercial launch of the first unit of its 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar on Friday. The first unit marks a substantial development for the region's power supply.

Each of the two units at the plant has a capacity of 660 MW. An official exchange filing from SJVN confirmed that the Commercial Operation Date for Unit-1 has been achieved, marking a key milestone for the 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Project.

Being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited, the project is poised to significantly improve energy availability. Annually, it is expected to generate 9,828.72 million units of electricity. With the majority of the power reserved for Bihar under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement, the initiative is set to enhance power availability and mitigate peak-hour shortages in the region, thus strengthening energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)