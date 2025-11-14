Bihar 2025 Elections: NDA Leads Despite RJD Setbacks

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, faces difficulties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. As votes are tallied in the Raghopur constituency, RJD's chief ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav trails by 3,230 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar with 10 out of 30 counting rounds completed.

In Mahua, Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, lags by a substantial margin of 26,041 votes, having garnered only 12,061 votes after 11 of 26 rounds. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh appears ahead in this constituency. Additionally, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are sustaining leads in their respective seats of Tarapur and Lakhisarai.

Anant Kumar Singh of the JD(U) maintains a decisive lead in Mokama by 22,988 votes, dominated by Bhumihar voters, while BJP's Chhoti Kumari gains ground in Chhapra with a 2,592-vote advantage. The NDA, strikingly led by BJP and JD(U), is on the verge of securing a repeat victory by maintaining a lead across 201 seats, showcasing robust performances from both parties, as reported by the Election Commission of India.

