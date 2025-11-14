Left Menu

Bihar 2025 Elections: NDA Leads Despite RJD Setbacks

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) struggling to maintain influence. The NDA has already crossed the 200-seat mark, while RJD leaders Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav face tough challenges.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, faces difficulties in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. As votes are tallied in the Raghopur constituency, RJD's chief ministerial hopeful Tejashwi Yadav trails by 3,230 votes against BJP's Satish Kumar with 10 out of 30 counting rounds completed.

In Mahua, Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, lags by a substantial margin of 26,041 votes, having garnered only 12,061 votes after 11 of 26 rounds. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh appears ahead in this constituency. Additionally, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are sustaining leads in their respective seats of Tarapur and Lakhisarai.

Anant Kumar Singh of the JD(U) maintains a decisive lead in Mokama by 22,988 votes, dominated by Bhumihar voters, while BJP's Chhoti Kumari gains ground in Chhapra with a 2,592-vote advantage. The NDA, strikingly led by BJP and JD(U), is on the verge of securing a repeat victory by maintaining a lead across 201 seats, showcasing robust performances from both parties, as reported by the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

