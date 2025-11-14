Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

In a keenly watched contest, Bihar's Health Minister and BJP candidate, Mangal Pandey, achieved a commanding victory in the Siwan assembly constituency, securing a lead of over 9,000 votes against his nearest rival, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Pandey amassed 92,379 votes, outpacing Choudhary's 83,009, as results emerged from all 26 rounds of counting. The Siwan constituency, known for its unpredictable swings, has increasingly witnessed tighter election battles, despite its history of decisive outcomes.

The strong voter turnout in Bihar's recent elections, the highest since 1951 at 67.13%, played a key role in defining the state's political landscape. BJP's overall success, supported by JD(U) and allies, reflected a solid electoral strategy, effectively capturing a significant portion of the electorate.

