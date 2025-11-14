Left Menu

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey from BJP clinched a significant victory in Siwan, defeating RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary by over 9,000 votes. Despite a strong voter turnout and tight historical contests, BJP's strategic gains contributed to their robust performance in the state's assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:28 IST
BJP leader Mangal Pandey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a keenly watched contest, Bihar's Health Minister and BJP candidate, Mangal Pandey, achieved a commanding victory in the Siwan assembly constituency, securing a lead of over 9,000 votes against his nearest rival, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Pandey amassed 92,379 votes, outpacing Choudhary's 83,009, as results emerged from all 26 rounds of counting. The Siwan constituency, known for its unpredictable swings, has increasingly witnessed tighter election battles, despite its history of decisive outcomes.

The strong voter turnout in Bihar's recent elections, the highest since 1951 at 67.13%, played a key role in defining the state's political landscape. BJP's overall success, supported by JD(U) and allies, reflected a solid electoral strategy, effectively capturing a significant portion of the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

