Congress Unveils Second List for Assam Assembly Elections

The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) convened on Friday to finalize the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, expected to be formally announced shortly.

Chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the CEC meeting included prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh, and Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi also participated, among other senior leaders. Gogoi indicated that the finalized list would likely be released on Saturday, alongside the announcement of seats allocated to alliance partners.

The Congress had previously released its initial list of 42 candidates, demonstrating proactivity in naming its candidates ahead of the polls' official announcement. Highlights included fielding Gogoi from Jorhat and former PCC president Ripun Bora from Barchalla. The 126-member Assam Assembly elections are anticipated in April, where Congress aims to reclaim the state from the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)