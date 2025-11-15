Left Menu

U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

The United States and Switzerland unveiled a trade agreement reducing U.S. tariffs on Swiss products from 39% to 15% and securing $200 billion in Swiss investments in the U.S. by 2028. Swiss firms will invest in sectors like pharmaceuticals and aerospace, aiming for trade deal finalization by early 2026.

In a landmark trade agreement announced on Friday, the United States and Switzerland have reached a deal to significantly lower tariffs on Swiss products entering the U.S. market, slashing them from 39% to 15%. This move is part of a broader framework aimed at boosting economic ties between the two nations, including a substantial $200 billion investment pledge by Swiss companies in the United States by the year 2028.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer lauded the agreement as a major step in dismantling existing trade barriers and opening new markets for American goods. A significant portion of the investment—at least $67 billion—is expected by 2026, with Swiss firms targeting sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and aerospace.

The reduction in tariffs is anticipated to greatly enhance the competitiveness of Swiss exports, aligning them with European Union-product tariffs. Switzerland's economic sectors, including machinery and watchmaking, are predicted to benefit from these changes, enhancing export dynamics and potentially boosting economic growth beyond forecasted rates.

